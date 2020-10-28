Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,813,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,678,000 after purchasing an additional 313,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 156.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,331,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,400,000 after purchasing an additional 14,239,074 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,366,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,385,000 after purchasing an additional 625,223 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,710,000 after purchasing an additional 355,657 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,787,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,610,000 after purchasing an additional 139,956 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.