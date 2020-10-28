Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 146.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 35,204 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 0.9% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 31.2% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.9% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 33,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $147.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $155.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 48,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $6,415,883.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,009,508.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $3,409,941.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,791 shares of company stock valued at $23,440,921. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.14.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

