Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,230 First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTSM. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,243,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,708 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,065,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,931,000 after acquiring an additional 491,613 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 294.2% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 412,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,759,000 after acquiring an additional 307,872 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,210,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,612,000 after acquiring an additional 183,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 408.6% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 225,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 180,991 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $60.08 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $56.43 and a 1 year high of $60.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

