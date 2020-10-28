Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 25,268 iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 25,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $122.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.23. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $86.42 and a 12-month high of $156.97.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

