Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,828 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 0.9% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,253,640,000 after acquiring an additional 735,944 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 105.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 545,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $464,250,000 after buying an additional 327,153 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 270,437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,353,000 after buying an additional 194,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $359.60 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $387.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $145.46 billion, a PE ratio of 67.47, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $366.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 74.67%.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,636 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.01, for a total transaction of $975,346.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.36, for a total transaction of $29,871,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 597,770 shares of company stock worth $210,859,793. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Truist upped their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.61.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

