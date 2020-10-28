Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,218 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 6,198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,246,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115,954 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Fiserv by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,537,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,231 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP lifted its stake in Fiserv by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,650,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,961 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,140,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,359,000 after acquiring an additional 635,766 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3,487.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 649,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,444,000 after acquiring an additional 631,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $96.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.70. The firm has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. CSFB upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,203,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,489,983.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock valued at $496,326,349. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

