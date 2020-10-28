Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,356 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $101,000.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $62.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.07 and its 200-day moving average is $62.15. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $62.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

