Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases 26,629 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,629 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $7,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $430,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,353,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $376,000. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,103,000.

BATS:VLUE opened at $74.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.38 and its 200-day moving average is $72.97. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

