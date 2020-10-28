Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,572 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 66.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,461 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 1.1% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Splunk by 13.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Splunk by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the software company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Splunk by 0.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Splunk by 11.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the software company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $208.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.34. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.80 and a beta of 1.57. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.98, for a total transaction of $146,494.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,018.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total value of $2,989,932.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,357 shares of company stock valued at $19,003,013 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $226.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.08.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

