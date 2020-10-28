Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,524 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,418 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,859,851 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,054,296,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774,693 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 910.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,556 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $259,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,425 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 70.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,407,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $181,394,000 after buying an additional 4,296,970 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of HP by 124.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,051,822 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $86,134,000 after buying an additional 2,798,133 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,489,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,883,219.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,145.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $919,399.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP stock opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average is $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.94. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Standpoint Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.21.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

