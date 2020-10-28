Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases 23,063 Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,063 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC owned 0.68% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $480,000. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1,682.7% during the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 191,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 180,720 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 110.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 149,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 78,501 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 52.3% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 149,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regis Management CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWZ opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $28.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.34.

