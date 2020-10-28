Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases 189 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $407,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 208.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,992,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,776,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,911,029 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,032.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 65,476 shares in the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 196,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 91,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,272,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $119.31 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $138.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

