Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in InVitae by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in InVitae during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in InVitae during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in InVitae during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in InVitae by 2,981.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get InVitae alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVTA shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of InVitae from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of InVitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of InVitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of InVitae in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.53.

Shares of NVTA opened at $48.13 on Wednesday. InVitae Corp has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $55.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.15). InVitae had a negative net margin of 182.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.82%. The business had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. InVitae’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InVitae Corp will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $25,131.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 21,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $685,174.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,357 shares of company stock worth $3,214,961 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

InVitae Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for InVitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.