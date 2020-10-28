Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3,541.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,301 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,041,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,405.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 930,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,721,000 after purchasing an additional 892,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,896,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,563,000 after purchasing an additional 866,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,145,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,364,000 after purchasing an additional 798,752 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KKR opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 132.63 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.23.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

