Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $384,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in NIKE by 8.8% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 35,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $6,769,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 8.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. 140166 lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.03.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 785,649 shares of company stock worth $97,741,803 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $127.99 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $131.38. The firm has a market cap of $200.92 billion, a PE ratio of 76.64, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

