Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Invests $241,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $179.02 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.27.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.