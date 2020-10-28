Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Invests $213,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,830 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,185,401,000 after acquiring an additional 24,836,270 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,137,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,402,875,000 after acquiring an additional 13,963,363 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 295,273.0% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,324,599 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $351,968,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,059,378 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,680,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 17,609,096 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $547,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324,212 shares during the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,942,831.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,220 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock opened at $34.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.90. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $41.86. The stock has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.51.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

