Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Invests $204,000 in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 5.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 32.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOYU opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 63.46 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.93. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $17.85.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. DouYu International had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 86 Research downgraded DouYu International to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.69.

DouYu International Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

