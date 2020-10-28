Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 79.1% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 54.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $226,000.

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $50.19 on Wednesday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $50.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.11.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.