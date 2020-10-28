Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 58.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 56.2% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 51.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $362.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a market capitalization of $101.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $384.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.63.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

