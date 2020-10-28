Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.1% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 11.7% during the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 39,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,059,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $1,604.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,733.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1,091.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,516.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,461.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,975.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,714.70.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $807,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.