Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,570,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,837,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,301 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,934,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,591 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,895,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,577,000 after acquiring an additional 143,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,667,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,360,000 after acquiring an additional 226,561 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $63.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.29 and a 200 day moving average of $62.15. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

