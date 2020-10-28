Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $4.65 Million Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Square by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $136.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.93.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $539,913.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,601,535.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Deighton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total transaction of $2,832,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 689,905 shares of company stock valued at $112,143,728 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $171.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.60 and a 200-day moving average of $120.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a PE ratio of 275.84 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $193.44.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

