Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $32.20 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 36.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,531 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.5% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $339.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $339.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.47. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

