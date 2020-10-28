Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $263,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,408 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 11,508 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Oracle by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,356 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in Oracle by 352.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 56,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 43,914 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Oracle by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 172,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Oracle by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $327,970.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,038,367.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $57.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $171.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $62.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.51 and its 200-day moving average is $55.73.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.68.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

