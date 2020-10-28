Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its position in Lam Research by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $343.83 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $387.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $335.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total value of $2,035,264.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $5,749,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,667 shares of company stock worth $22,965,024 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.67.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

