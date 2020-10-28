Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,091 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,878,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,013,764,000 after buying an additional 132,089 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,803,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,525,013,000 after buying an additional 1,585,087 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,562,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $698,726,000 after buying an additional 654,292 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,379,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,127,000 after buying an additional 28,084 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,224,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $269,145,000 after buying an additional 45,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MU opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average is $48.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

