Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $107,000 Stock Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 94.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Coty by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Coty by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 42,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coty by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Coty by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 91,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Coty by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 50,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,864.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on COTY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $13.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.39). Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $560.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

