Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $106,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,969 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 189,895,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,154,563,000 after buying an additional 6,527,341 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,489,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $51,616,000 after buying an additional 4,253,850 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 916.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,265 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,303,000 after buying an additional 2,109,943 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,145,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,527,000. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of F opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Benchmark upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.25 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.39.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

