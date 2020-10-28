Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 221.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,754 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 56.6% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 22,143 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.0% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 18,494 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 22,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,876 shares of company stock worth $1,530,542 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP opened at $179.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $210.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

