Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,650,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,065,000 after buying an additional 652,041 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,062,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,852,685,000 after buying an additional 646,675 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,541,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,596,821,000 after buying an additional 6,868,082 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,642,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,989,000 after buying an additional 1,174,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,060,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,450,000 after buying an additional 136,485 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $126.20 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $127.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.05.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

