Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE:MA opened at $317.11 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $336.76 and a 200-day moving average of $310.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.97.

In related news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total value of $9,905,894.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,567,385.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total transaction of $10,109,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,843,073,888.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,567 shares of company stock valued at $71,292,644. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.