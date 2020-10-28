Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.47.

PNC stock opened at $109.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.89. The company has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.