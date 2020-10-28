Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,156 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total transaction of $55,740,440.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,337,411.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 16,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.70, for a total value of $5,535,632.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,723,292.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109 in the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Argus upped their price target on Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.33.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $330.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $86.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $360.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $326.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.