Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 176,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 46,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.12.

GE opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

