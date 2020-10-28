Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 70.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,342 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up 1.0% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $9,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Paypal by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Paypal by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Paypal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. 140166 raised their price target on Paypal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Paypal from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.82.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $200.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $235.16 billion, a PE ratio of 91.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $215.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.23.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at $18,335,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,409 shares of company stock valued at $23,998,925 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

