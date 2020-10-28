Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 44,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $55.44 on Wednesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.96 and a twelve month high of $57.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st.

