Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Citigroup raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Shares of CRWD opened at $133.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of -247.18 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.39 and a 200 day moving average of $105.45. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $153.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 24,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $3,805,027.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $3,328,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,210,326 shares of company stock worth $152,497,442. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.