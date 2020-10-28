Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,606 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 132.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 128.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 522.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 29.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.71.

ROST stock opened at $91.45 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The company has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.97, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.56 and a 200 day moving average of $91.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

