Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $13,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 466.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 449.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $88.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.85. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

