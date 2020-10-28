Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,304 Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Unilever by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,857,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,569,000 after acquiring an additional 529,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Unilever by 128.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,266,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,336 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 2.7% during the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,647,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,025,000 after acquiring an additional 70,251 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Unilever by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 770,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 14.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 635,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,880,000 after acquiring an additional 81,044 shares during the period. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UN. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

NYSE UN opened at $60.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Unilever NV has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $62.70. The company has a market capitalization of $103.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.4845 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.34%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever NV (NYSE:UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.