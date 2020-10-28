Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 110,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,636,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,593,000 after acquiring an additional 41,051,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,504,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,262,000 after buying an additional 3,286,431 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,860,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,947,000 after buying an additional 2,811,276 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,795,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,035,000 after buying an additional 1,459,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,262,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,554,000 after buying an additional 1,480,068 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.08.

