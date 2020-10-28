Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys 34,357 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 97.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,357 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 1.9% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $17,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Amgen by 87.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,942,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,493,360,000 after buying an additional 2,267,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amgen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,598,000 after buying an additional 501,592 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Amgen by 44.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,262,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,827,000 after buying an additional 391,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 147.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 645,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,240,000 after buying an additional 384,997 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Truist raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.65.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $223.46 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $130.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.18.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.