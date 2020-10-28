Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,301 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 37,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of LMBS opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.