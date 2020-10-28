Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,194 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 16.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 31,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 28.1% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $437,000. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,582,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,546,000 after buying an additional 69,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.15.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $60.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.40 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.49.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

