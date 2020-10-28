Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,723 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. State Street Corp increased its position in Chevron by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,290,108,000 after purchasing an additional 341,664 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 84,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.48.

NYSE CVX opened at $69.51 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $122.94. The stock has a market cap of $129.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.31 and a 200-day moving average of $85.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

