Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 29,922 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.33 and a 200 day moving average of $40.24. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 72.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.19.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

