Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,348 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,116.4% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 18.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 27th. Macquarie raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, 140166 reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $86.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $449.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $91.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.4253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

