Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,228 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,131,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $180.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.42. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $187.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

