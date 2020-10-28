Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. AXA grew its position in BlackRock by 42.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 119,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,763,000 after acquiring an additional 35,956 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 34.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 9.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in BlackRock by 253.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 77,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,272,000 after acquiring an additional 55,860 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BLK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $661.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.42.

NYSE:BLK opened at $614.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $666.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $585.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $552.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

